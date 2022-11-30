SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.45. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 57,838 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

