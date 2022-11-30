Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 121,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.59.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

