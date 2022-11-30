Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 2,022.6% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sharp Price Performance
SHCAY stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.
