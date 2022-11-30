Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 2,022.6% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SHCAY stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

