Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Down 1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.
