Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Grows By 313.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 313.4% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKTX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.70.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

