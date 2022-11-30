Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Expands By 36.5%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 1.3 %

AHG stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Akso Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

