Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Rises By 50.0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

American Business Bank stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. American Business Bank has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

