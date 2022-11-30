Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Expands By 42.9%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $10,268,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 830,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

