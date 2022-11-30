Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declines By 29.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 989.7 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
