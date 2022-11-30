Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Declines By 46.9%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.5 %
NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.