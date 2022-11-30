Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Declines By 46.9%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

