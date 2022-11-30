Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Declines By 43.5%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

BT Brands stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23. BT Brands has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.