Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Grows By 636.1%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 636.1% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRGE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,926. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.