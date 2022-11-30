Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 55.2%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.