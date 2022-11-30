Short Interest in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Drops By 88.8%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coherent Trading Down 1.5 %

IIVIP stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. 3,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707. Coherent has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $305.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.03.

Coherent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVIP. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth about $7,917,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Coherent by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coherent by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

