Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Drops By 36.5%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,500 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 2,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJREF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 13,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809. The stock has a market cap of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on CJREF. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

