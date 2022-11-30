Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Declines By 68.9%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 0.4 %

DSNKY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 54,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,633. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

