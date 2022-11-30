Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 37.5%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.0 days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Denka has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.
About Denka
