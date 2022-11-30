Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Drops By 43.7%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the October 31st total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $213.50. The stock has a market cap of $528.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 51,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.