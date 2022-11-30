Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expands By 35.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFFN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. Research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

