Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Declines By 32.6%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

About Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $7,066,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

