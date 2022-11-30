Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Expands By 1,064.8%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 1,064.8% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dogness has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dogness (International) by 60.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

