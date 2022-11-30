Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Drops By 45.8%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.6 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ELKEF stock remained flat at $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

