Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 88.7%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the October 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 307,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares in the last quarter.

