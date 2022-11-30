Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 88.7%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the October 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 307,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
