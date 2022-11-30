Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Declines By 45.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 8,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

