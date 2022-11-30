Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Rises By 80.5%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 4.8 %

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 81,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,359. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.