Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Declines By 37.7%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 510,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 454.6 days.

FLUIF opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

FLUIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fluidra from €33.00 ($34.02) to €20.00 ($20.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

