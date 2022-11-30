Short Interest in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Rises By 503.8%

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 503.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X CleanTech ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTEC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,665. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.