Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 56.9%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the October 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

SRET stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,918. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

