Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Increases By 84.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. 747,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,792. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

