Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 523.8%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 523.8% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of KUBTY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 20,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,235. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

