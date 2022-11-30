Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 523.8%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 523.8% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kubota Stock Performance
Shares of KUBTY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 20,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,235. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.
About Kubota
