Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Declines By 56.5%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on LM Funding America to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

About LM Funding America

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,227. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

