Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declines By 73.4%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

MARPS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 112,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

