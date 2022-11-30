Short Interest in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Increases By 261.5%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEAC remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.