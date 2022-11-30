Short Interest in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Increases By 261.5%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:MEAC remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
