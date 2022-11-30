Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expands By 98.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
