Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expands By 98.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

