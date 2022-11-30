Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Increases By 77.8%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($252.58) to €250.00 ($257.73) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($239.18) to €240.00 ($247.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($247.42) to €275.00 ($283.51) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.75.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,475. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.