Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Rises By 71.1%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mynaric Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MYNA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mynaric Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

