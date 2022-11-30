Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Rises By 71.1%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of MYNA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MYNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
