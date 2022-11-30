Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Decreases By 71.1%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

ONBPP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPP Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

