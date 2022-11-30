Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Decreases By 71.1%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
ONBPP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.
Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONBPP)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.