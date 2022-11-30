Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 45.9%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 1,105,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,424. The company has a market capitalization of $357.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -19.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

