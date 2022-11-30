Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rises By 1,240.0%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PYNKF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 3,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

