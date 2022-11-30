Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Decreases By 68.0%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of RGBP traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. 22,134,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,588,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

