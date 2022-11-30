Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Decreases By 68.0%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of RGBP traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. 22,134,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,588,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.
About Regen BioPharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regen BioPharma (RGBP)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.