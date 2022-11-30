Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Drops By 42.9%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

RNSHF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

