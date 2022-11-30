Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Drops By 69.7%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,390.00.

SGS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,017. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

