Short Interest in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Grows By 994.4%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 994.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SILVERspac by 956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 443,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 401,641 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 15.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of SILVERspac by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in SILVERspac by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 495,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter.

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,791. SILVERspac has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

