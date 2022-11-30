Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Expands By 1,471.4%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 1,471.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

