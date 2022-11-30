Short Interest in Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Increases By 200.0%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average is $188.00. Sopra Steria Group has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €168.00 ($173.20) to €156.00 ($160.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Sopra Steria Group

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

