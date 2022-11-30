Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Grows By 500.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 27,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,238. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

