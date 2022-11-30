Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Drops By 71.5%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 104,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steel Connect Trading Down 0.9 %

STCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

