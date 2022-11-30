Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expands By 39.4%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Telos to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Telos Stock Up 2.6 %

Telos Company Profile

TLS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.31. Telos has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

