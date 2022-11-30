Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Increases By 75.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.9 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMNSF traded down $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $59.17. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. Temenos has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

