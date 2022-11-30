Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Grows By 590.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,784,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,781. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

