Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Grows By 590.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,784,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,781. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group
